UAE Sends Food Aid Shipment To Gambia

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

UAE sends food aid shipment to Gambia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 67 metric tons of various foodstuffs to Gambia to strengthen the government’s efforts to meet the basic food needs of a large segment of the population in the wake of the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sultan Ali Al-Harbi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Gambia, underscored that the UAE constantly seeks to extend humanitarian assistance to all African countries in critical circumstances by harnessing its capabilities to help people in need based on the UAE’s noble humanitarian values and with the support of its wise leadership.

The UAE previously sent an aid plane containing 5 metric tons of medical supplies to Gambia in May 2020 to support the country in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

This aid benefited approximately 5,000 healthcare workers in their efforts to contain the virus.

