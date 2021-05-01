UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Food Aid To Bosnia And Herzegovina

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) The UAE sent an aid plane containing 51 metric tons of food aid to the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"The UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina share close historical ties and have engaged in joint action in many areas as part of the keenness of the two countries’ leadership to develop and strengthen these ties to serve common interests," said Nabila Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Montenegro and Non-Resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Hercegovina and to the Republic of Kosovo.

She added, "These food supplies sent by the UAE to our brothers in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina are part of the provision of food to families in need during this holy month."

The UAE sent two medical aid planes last year carrying 17.3 tons of aid, as well as 50 ventilators.

