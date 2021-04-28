UrduPoint.com
‏UAE Sends Food Aid To Egypt

Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

‏UAE sends food aid to Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 46 metric tons of food to Egypt as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said, "The UAE and Egypt share close historical ties, and they collaborate in many fields.

The leadership of both countries is keen to develop and strengthen these relations to serve common interests."

Al Shamsi added, "The food supplies sent by the UAE to the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt are part of the provision of humanitarian supplies to families in Egypt this holy month."

More Stories From Middle East

