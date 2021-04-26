UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Food Aid To Mauritania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

UAE sends food aid to Mauritania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 49 metric tons of food to Mauritania as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan to assist those facing humanitarian challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, said, "The UAE constantly seeks to provide all possible support to enhance the humanitarian response and help brotherly Arab countries in circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation to overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly on women and children.

"

He added, "Since the start of the pandemic, and as part of its tireless efforts to support Mauritanian healthcare workers, the UAE has sent three aid planes carrying 33.2 metric tons of medical supplies containing 352,000 testing kits and 70 ventilators benefiting 33,200 medical professionals."

To date, the UAE has provided more than 1,944 metric tons of medical aid to more than 135 countries, benefiting approximately 1.9 million medical workers as they work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

