UAE sends food aid to Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 50 metric tons of food to Sudan as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan to meet the needs of thousands of families with limited income. This comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said, "The UAE and Sudan share close historical and fraternal ties in all fields, and Sudan was one of the first countries to receive assistance sent by the UAE as part of its efforts to combat COVID-19.

The first shipment of medical assistance was sent in April last year, and many medical shipments were sent in recent months, amounting to 100 metric tons."

"The UAE established the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Darfur, which has 208 beds to treat COVID-19 patients in Sudan. The hospital contains all the necessary medical equipment and supplies. This reflects the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries, as well as the UAE's keenness to continue to support Sudan’s health sector and provide direct assistance to frontline healthcare workers as they work to contain the pandemic."