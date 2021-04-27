UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Food Aid To Sudan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

UAE sends food aid to Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 50 metric tons of food to Sudan as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan to meet the needs of thousands of families with limited income. This comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said, "The UAE and Sudan share close historical and fraternal ties in all fields, and Sudan was one of the first countries to receive assistance sent by the UAE as part of its efforts to combat COVID-19.

The first shipment of medical assistance was sent in April last year, and many medical shipments were sent in recent months, amounting to 100 metric tons."

"The UAE established the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Darfur, which has 208 beds to treat COVID-19 patients in Sudan. The hospital contains all the necessary medical equipment and supplies. This reflects the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries, as well as the UAE's keenness to continue to support Sudan’s health sector and provide direct assistance to frontline healthcare workers as they work to contain the pandemic."

Related Topics

UAE Sudan April All Share Ramadan Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

1 minute ago

FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in ..

18 minutes ago

IRSA releases 131,900 cusecs water

12 minutes ago

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season ..

12 minutes ago

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Kiev's Only Right Step Is Direct ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.