UAE sends food aid to Tajikistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 50 metric tons of food aid to the Republic of Tajikistan as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ammar AlBreiki, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, said, "The UAE and Tajikistan share strong ties.

They have worked closely in many areas to serve and develop common interests."

"These food supplies sent by the UAE to our brothers in Tajikistan reflect the genuine humanitarian approach and spirit of solidarity of the UAE, which has always stood by the leadership and people of other countries and peoples," he added.

In May and October 2020, the UAE sent two medical aid planes to Tajikistan carrying 22.5 metric tons of aid, supporting 22,500 medical professionals in the process.