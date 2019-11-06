UAE sends food convoy to Ad Duraihimi, Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The UAE has dispatched an aid convoy carrying 40 tonnes of food to Ad Duraihimi District, Hodeidah Governorate, in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, as part of its food aid programme to assist the Yemeni people.

The convoy, which included integrated food baskets, benefitted 5,600 people belonging to over 800 families living in the villages of Al Mabreq, Yakhtar and Al Kitf in the coastal region of Ghalifqa.

The aid is in response to a survey on the needs of families living in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, from Taiz Governorate in the south to liberated areas of Hodeidah in the north.

Residents expressed their happiness at the aid, given their difficult conditions. They also thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them and praised the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, which has assisted them since their liberation two years ago.