UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Fourth Medical Aid Plane To Colombia In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st September 2020 (WAM) - The UAE today sent a fourth aid plane carrying 14 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Colombia.

This aid will assist approximately 14, 000 medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

"As part of the UAE's continuous efforts to support and strengthen the capabilities of medical personnel in Colombia as they work to contain the spread of the virus, a fourth medical aid aircraft has been sent today," said Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

"The UAE has already sent three aircraft carrying 26.7 tonnes of medical assistance, including personal protective equipment and more than 200,000 testing kits, directly benefiting more than 30,000 medical workers."

"The UAE’s medical aid air bridge to Colombia over the past five months affirms the leadership’s commitment to helping and assisting all friendly countries and strengthening their capabilities, especially in times of crisis," he said.

Moreover, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Marta-Lucia Ramirez, received the UAE Ambassador to Colombia at the presidential palace to express her appreciation for the support provided to her country to combat the spread of COVID-19, indicating Colombia's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in reflection of their remarkable growth on all levels.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,318 metric tonnes of aid to 109 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Colombia September 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

4 minutes ago

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

19 minutes ago

Jam Kamal lauds role of police for recovering abdu ..

6 minutes ago

CDA to hold commercial plots auction from Sept 21

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

6 minutes ago

Denmark summons Russian envoy over airspace violat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.