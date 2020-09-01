UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st September 2020 (WAM) - The UAE today sent a fourth aid plane carrying 14 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Colombia.

This aid will assist approximately 14, 000 medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

"As part of the UAE's continuous efforts to support and strengthen the capabilities of medical personnel in Colombia as they work to contain the spread of the virus, a fourth medical aid aircraft has been sent today," said Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

"The UAE has already sent three aircraft carrying 26.7 tonnes of medical assistance, including personal protective equipment and more than 200,000 testing kits, directly benefiting more than 30,000 medical workers."

"The UAE’s medical aid air bridge to Colombia over the past five months affirms the leadership’s commitment to helping and assisting all friendly countries and strengthening their capabilities, especially in times of crisis," he said.

Moreover, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Marta-Lucia Ramirez, received the UAE Ambassador to Colombia at the presidential palace to express her appreciation for the support provided to her country to combat the spread of COVID-19, indicating Colombia's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in reflection of their remarkable growth on all levels.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,318 metric tonnes of aid to 109 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.