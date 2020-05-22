UAE sends medical aid to Afghanistan in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd May 2020 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Afghanistan.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Eisa Salem Mohammed Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, remarked: "The UAE is committed to ensuring that the medical professionals of Afghanistan are equipped with the appropriate protective equipment to enhance their health and safety as they bravely combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

"Through multiple aid shipments, the UAE is determined to work with Afghanistan in the spirit of collaboration and unity to improve health outcomes for the country and its people," he added.

In March 2020, the UAE dispatched an urgent medical aid shipment to Afghanistan containing 20,000 testing units and equipment to examine thousands of people.

To date, the UAE has sent over 641 metric tons of aid to 54 countries, supporting more than 641,000 medical professionals in the process.