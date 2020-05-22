UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Afghanistan In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Afghanistan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd May 2020 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Afghanistan.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Eisa Salem Mohammed Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, remarked: "The UAE is committed to ensuring that the medical professionals of Afghanistan are equipped with the appropriate protective equipment to enhance their health and safety as they bravely combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

"Through multiple aid shipments, the UAE is determined to work with Afghanistan in the spirit of collaboration and unity to improve health outcomes for the country and its people," he added.

In March 2020, the UAE dispatched an urgent medical aid shipment to Afghanistan containing 20,000 testing units and equipment to examine thousands of people.

To date, the UAE has sent over 641 metric tons of aid to 54 countries, supporting more than 641,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan UAE Abu Dhabi Salem United Arab Emirates March May 2020 Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passeng ..

18 minutes ago

Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Righ ..

16 minutes ago

Emergency declared at all hospitals in Karachi

16 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives in Attock

16 minutes ago

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach pla ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.