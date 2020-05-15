UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Albania In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Albania in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to Albania.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohamed Meer Alraeesi, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, stated: "The UAE and Albania share a history of collaboration on humanitarian initiatives. Through today’s provision of critical assistance to Albania, the UAE reaffirms its proactive stance in extending a hand of assistance to countries battling COVID-19.



"Protecting frontline healthcare workers and boosting the global fight against the virus are priorities of the UAE, and we commend all countries coming together to overcome the pandemic through solidarity and unity," he added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 556 metric tons of aid to 49 countries, supporting more than 556,000 medical professionals in the process.

