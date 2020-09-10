UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Argentina to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hussain Ali bin Hilal Alnaqbi, Charge d'Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires, remarked: "The UAE and Argentina are linked by strong ties, and the leadership of our two countries are keen to strengthen these relations and develop joint cooperation in various fields.

"

Alnaqbi added: "Today’s aid to Argentina comes against the backdrop of the UAE’s concerted efforts to extend a hand of assistance to friendly countries in support of their efforts to fight COVID-19. The UAE hopes that such aid will contribute to strengthening the capabilities of healthcare professionals in Argentina while providing the necessary protection as they combat the virus."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1392 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.