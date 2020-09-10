UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Argentina In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Argentina to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hussain Ali bin Hilal Alnaqbi, Charge d'Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires, remarked: "The UAE and Argentina are linked by strong ties, and the leadership of our two countries are keen to strengthen these relations and develop joint cooperation in various fields.

"

Alnaqbi added: "Today’s aid to Argentina comes against the backdrop of the UAE’s concerted efforts to extend a hand of assistance to friendly countries in support of their efforts to fight COVID-19. The UAE hopes that such aid will contribute to strengthening the capabilities of healthcare professionals in Argentina while providing the necessary protection as they combat the virus."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1392 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Buenos Aires Argentina Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.