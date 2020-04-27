UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Armenia In Fight Against COVID-19

Mon 27th April 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Armenia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Armenia, said, "The UAE is honoured to carry out its commitments to aiding other nations in their respective fights against COVID-19."

"The leadership and people of the UAE stand in solidarity with all those working together to put an end to this crisis, recognising that the international community can only defeat COVID-19 while unified in action and intention," Al Zaabi remarked.

To date, the UAE has sent over 314 metric tons of aid to more than 27 countries, supporting nearly 314,000 medical professionals in the process.

