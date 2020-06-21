UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Azerbaijan In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies to Azerbaijan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said, "Relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan are progressing significantly in many areas. This is supported by the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries in strengthening ties of friendship, understanding, and mutual support on many regional and international issues of common concern and in various international fora.

"

He added, "The dispatch of medical aid aircraft today is a testament to the UAE leadership's adoption of a supportive approach to friendly countries in various circumstances, especially in light of the challenges the world is now facing in the fight against the pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 946 metric tons of aid to 67 countries, supporting more than 946,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

World UAE Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

46 minutes ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

5 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.