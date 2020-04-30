UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Bangladesh In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Bangladesh in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Bangladesh to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "The UAE stands ready to assist Bangladesh in fulfilling its medical requirements as it confronts COVID-19. Through the provision of today’s assistance, the UAE aims to facilitate the remarkable work that the country’s medical professionals are doing to fight and contain the virus’ spread."

To date, the UAE has provided more than 341 metric tons of aid to over 33 countries, supporting nearly 341,000 medical professionals in the process.

