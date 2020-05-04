UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Botswana In Fight Against COVID-19

Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Botswana in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing five metric tons of medical supplies to Botswana to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana, said, "Today’s delivery of aid affirms the UAE’s continuous and active engagement in international efforts to fight COVID-19 and comes within the framework of strengthening the medical capabilities of a large number of friendly countries such as Botswana.

"Aid to Botswana will enable the country’s healthcare workers to take the necessary precautions as they work to protect the public from COVID-19," Al Hameli added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 353 metric tons of aid to over 35 countries, supporting nearly 353,000 medical professionals in the process.



