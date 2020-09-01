UAE sends medical aid to Cambodia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 5 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Cambodia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Thailand and Non-Resident Ambassador to Cambodia, said: "The UAE strives to provide assistance in difficult circumstances to all friendly countries, particularly those in Asia, given the distinguished bilateral relations that the UAE enjoys with these countries in all fields.

"

He added, "The UAE hopes that such assistance will contribute to strengthening capacity among healthcare professionals in Cambodia and offering protection as they combat the virus."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,323 metric tons of aid to 110 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.