UAE Sends Medical Aid To Chile In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) Theodore Ribera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile, welcomed the aid plane sent today to his country as part of the UAE's efforts to help various countries around the world in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The airplane carried 9 metric tons of medical supplies to Chile to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdul Razzaq Mohamed Hadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, stated: "Relations between the UAE and Chile are constantly evolving, and there is keenness to develop cooperation between our two countries.

The medical assistance provided to Chile today comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and contributing to the efforts of the relevant authorities in the country to combat COVID-19 by providing protection to frontline medical workers."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 896 metric tons of aid, supporting more than 896,000 medical professionals in the process.

