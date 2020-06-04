UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Cuba In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Cuba in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing eight metric tons of medical supplies to Cuba to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Bader Abdulla Saeed Almatroshi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, said, "The UAE and Cuba have forged strong ties in recent years in a show of cooperation that is helping both of our countries overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

With today’s delivery of aid, the UAE leadership is sending a message of support and solidarity to Cuba and its frontline workers, many of whom have gone on to volunteer to battle the virus in other countries with immense courage and resolve."

Worth noting, UAE aid to Cuba over the past five years has amounted to more than AED47 million.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 708 metric tons of aid to 62 countries in need, supporting more than 708,000 medical professionals in the process.

