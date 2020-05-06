UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Ethiopia In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Ethiopia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing medical supplies to Ethiopia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and assist medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohamed Salem Ahmed Al Rashedi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, stated: "For the UAE and world, Ethiopia has served as a symbol of courage in the fight against COVID-19. Our Ethiopian partners have been essential to efforts by the UAE and international organizations to distribute lifesaving aid to neighboring African countries."

"It is our honor to deliver another shipment of aid today to Ethiopia to further assist the country in protecting its healthcare workers and wider population from the virus," he remarked.

On April 13, a UAE aid plane carrying approximately 33 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Ethiopia to assist approximately 33,000 healthcare professionals. The aid plane transported 15 tonnes of aid provided by the UAE to Ethiopia, as well as 3 tonnes provided by the UAE to the African Union and 15 tonnes of aid provided by the World Health Organization to help Ethiopia and 30 other African countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 455 tonnes of aid to over 41 countries, supporting nearly 455,000 medical professionals in the process.

