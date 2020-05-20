UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Gambia In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Gambia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying four metric tons of medical supplies to Gambia.

The aid will assist approximately 4,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Omar AlMeheiri, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Senegal, said, "We are honoured to extend assistance to Gambia today as part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance the campaign against COVID-19 throughout Africa."

"Protecting frontline medical professionals around the world is a main pillar of the UAE’s strategy to help other countries overcome this crisis," he added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 627 metric tons of aid to 52 countries, supporting more than 627,000 medical professionals in the process.

