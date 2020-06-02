UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Grozny, Russia, In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Grozny, Russia, in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying eight metric tonnes of medical supplies to Grozny, Russia, to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Maadhad Hareb Jaber Alkhayeli, UAE Ambassador to Russia, remarked, "The UAE stands by Russia in its campaign to overcome the COVID-19 crisis through international cooperation and assistance. Today’s delivery of aid represents the strong ties between our two nations, which have exerted all efforts to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our communities at every turn."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 683 metric tonnes of aid to 59 countries in need, supporting more than 683,000 medical professionals in the process.

