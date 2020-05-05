UAE sends medical aid to Guinea in fight against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Guinea to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Nasser Abdul Rahim Al-Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, stated: "The provision of medical supplies today by the UAE is a symbol of the hand of assistance that we have extended to the world as part of our foreign aid policy that long predates the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Aiding Guinea in its fight against COVID-19 is a task that the UAE treats with the utmost seriousness, and it is our firm hope that such assistance will leave a genuine mark on the country’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread," Al-Khaja noted.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 437 metric tons of aid to over 38 countries, supporting nearly 437,000 medical professionals in the process.