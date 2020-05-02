UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To India In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to India in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, said: "The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years."

"Combating COVID-19 has become a Primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity," he added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tons of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 348,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

India UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

HBMSU shares smart learning tools, techniques wit ..

5 minutes ago

How TECNO CSR COVID-19 Campaign will impact their ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan launches web portal to s ..

9 minutes ago

St Johnstone manager Wright ends seven-year stay

12 minutes ago

Italy plans for micro-nurseries, lessons in woods

12 minutes ago

Iran reports lowest virus infections since March 1 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.