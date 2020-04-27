UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Indonesia In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, said, "Today’s delivery of critical aid to Indonesia comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to support all nations confronting the COVID-19 crisis.

"

"Though these difficult circumstances have affected the entire world, it is only through offering a helping hand to those in need that we may all overcome these challenges. The UAE-Indonesian partnership is one of strength and cooperation, and the UAE is proud to assist in this manner today," he remarked.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 314 metric tonnes of aid to over 27 countries, supporting nearly 314,000 medical professionals in the process.

