UAE Sends Medical Aid To Iraq In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Iraq in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 20 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Iraq to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

In furtherance of the significant support provided by the UAE to Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government in the economic, commercial, and investment fields, the UAE has sent a medical aid plane to contribute to strengthening capacity among healthcare professionals to combat COVID-19.

This comes against the backdrop of challenges of sheltering displaced persons and refugees spread throughout various regions. To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,412 metric tons of aid to 118 countries, supporting more than 1.4 million medical professionals in the process.

