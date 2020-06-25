UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Iraq In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 10.5 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraq to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 10,500 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohamad Saleh Altenaiji, Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Baghdad, said, "The UAE has contributed to supporting our Iraqi brothers for years and continues to provide all possible support in all areas, particularly the economic and developmental realms.

The UAE is also keen to protect and preserve Iraq's cultural heritage in the face of terrorist threats that have tried to destroy and maim it."

He added, "In continuation of these efforts, the UAE's wise leadership sent a medical aid plane today to support the efforts of health workers to deal with COVID-19, which comes in addition to the recent medical assistance sent to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 974 metric tons of aid to 68 countries, supporting more than 974,000 medical professionals in the process.

