UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th May 2020 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraqi Kurdistan to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, stated: "The UAE is honored to extend a hand of assistance to Iraqi Kurdistan to aid its fight against COVID-19.

Our brotherly relations serve as the foundation of this cooperation, through which we will help frontline medical workers combat this virus in a safe and protected manner."

"The UAE stands by Iraq as it tirelessly exerts all efforts to uphold public health and security in light of these difficult circumstances," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 658 metric tons of aid to 57 countries in need, supporting more than 658,000 medical professionals in the process.