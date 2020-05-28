UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Iraqi Kurdistan In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th May 2020 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraqi Kurdistan to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, stated: "The UAE is honored to extend a hand of assistance to Iraqi Kurdistan to aid its fight against COVID-19.

Our brotherly relations serve as the foundation of this cooperation, through which we will help frontline medical workers combat this virus in a safe and protected manner."

"The UAE stands by Iraq as it tirelessly exerts all efforts to uphold public health and security in light of these difficult circumstances," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 658 metric tons of aid to 57 countries in need, supporting more than 658,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates May 2020 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

3 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

3 minutes ago

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

48 minutes ago

IMF Expects World Economy to Contract in 2020 By M ..

7 minutes ago

Croatia Reopens Borders to Citizens of 10 EU Count ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.