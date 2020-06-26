UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 6 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraqi Kurdistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, said: "The dispatch of the additional medical aid aircraft today is a testimony of the UAE's continued support for the brotherly Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields. Furthermore, this aid aims to enhance the capabilities of medical staff and health workers to cope with the challenges of sheltering internally displaced persons in some areas of the region.

"

The UAE sent an aid plane containing 6 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraqi Kurdistan on May 28th to support its efforts to contain COVID-19. The aid benefited more than 6,000 healthcare workers to strengthen efforts to contain the virus’ spread.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 980 metric tons of aid to 68 countries, supporting more than 980,000 medical professionals in the process.