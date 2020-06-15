UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Jordan In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 15th June 2020 (WAM) – As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health sector in various countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, the United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 12.4 metric tons of medical supplies to Jordan.

The aid will assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: "What unites the UAE and Jordan is a true brotherhood that is firmly rooted in all political, economic, social and popular fields. It is a model of distinguished Arab relations characterized by stability, depth and synergy on various fronts and is characterized by constructive cooperation in many areas at the official and popular levels.

"

"The dispatch of medical aid to Jordan today is a continuation of this approach of strong and distinguished relations and the support of the leadership and people of the UAE to our brothers in Jordan to curb the spread of COVID-19," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 935 metric tons of aid to 66 countries in need, supporting more than 935 medical professionals in the process.

