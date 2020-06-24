UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Jubaland, Somalia In Fight Against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Jubaland, Somalia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, said, "The medical assistance sent to Jubaland, Somalia today affirms the UAE leadership's keenness to support international efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, particularly in African countries. This aid also aims to provide urgently needed medical supplies to thousands of medical professionals treating Somali patients and confronting the pandemic.

The UAE sent an aid plane containing 27 metric tons of medical supplies to Somalia on 14th April in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, WHO. The aid contained 7 metric tons provided by the UAE and 20 metric tons offered by WHO, benefiting more than 27,000 healthcare workers to strengthen efforts to contain the virus’ spread.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 963 metric tons of aid to 68 countries, supporting more than 963,000 medical professionals in the process.

