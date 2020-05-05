UAE sends medical aid to Kenya in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing medical supplies to Kenya to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist thousands of medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Khalid Khalifa AlMualla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, stated: "The UAE is actively engaged in strengthening the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Through today’s delivery of aid, the UAE underscores that it stands with Kenya and its neighbours as they work to combat the virus."

"The UAE leadership affirms that no country is left behind as the world comes together to defeat COVID-19," He added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 437 metric tons of aid to over 38 countries, supporting nearly 437,000 medical professionals in the process.