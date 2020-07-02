UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Lima, Peru In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:45 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Lima, Peru in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 5 metric tons of medical supplies to Lima, Peru to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the delivery, Jassim Saif Al Shamsi, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, said, "The dispatch of a medical aid plane today to Peru shows that UAE’s assistance can reach any part of the world. It also reflects the belief of our wise leadership that we live in a single world where efforts and potential must be united to face this dangerous pandemic and threat to humankind.

"

He added, "The UAE's assistance to Peru reflects the strength of the enduring relations between the two countries that embody constructive cooperation and consensus at all levels. It also comes within the framework of the tireless work that the UAE is doing to extend a helping hand to Peru by contributing to support medical workers and provide them with the necessary supplies to enhance their efforts to contain the pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,000 metric tons of aid to 70 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

