UAE sends medical aid to Madagascar in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing nine metric tons of medical supplies to Madagascar to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Khalid Khalifa AlMualla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and Non-Resident Ambassador to Madagascar, stated, "The UAE is determined to assist countries in need in strengthening the global fight against COVID-19.

With today’s delivery of aid to Madagascar, the UAE affirms its commitment to equipping frontline healthcare workers with the necessary supplies and prioritising public health across borders during these challenging times."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 692 metric tons of aid to 60 countries in need, supporting more than 692,000 medical professionals in the process.