UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Montenegro.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Nabila Abdelaziz Nasir Saeed Alshamsi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro, stated: "The UAE is proud to serve as a critical partner to countries around the world bravely fighting to overcome the pandemic.

Through the provision of lifesaving assistance, the UAE is committed to ensuring that frontline medical workers are able to continue their duties with peace of mind and the appropriate protection."

"The UAE stands with Montenegro and all nations combating COVID-19 in light of these challenging global circumstances," She added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 530 metric tons of aid to 48 countries, supporting more than 530,000 medical professionals in the process.