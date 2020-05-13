UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Montenegro In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Montenegro.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Nabila Abdelaziz Nasir Saeed Alshamsi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro, stated: "The UAE is proud to serve as a critical partner to countries around the world bravely fighting to overcome the pandemic.

Through the provision of lifesaving assistance, the UAE is committed to ensuring that frontline medical workers are able to continue their duties with peace of mind and the appropriate protection."

"The UAE stands with Montenegro and all nations combating COVID-19 in light of these challenging global circumstances," She added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 530 metric tons of aid to 48 countries, supporting more than 530,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

World UAE Nasir United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, lo ..

3 minutes ago

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to li ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.