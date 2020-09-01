UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Myanmar In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Myanmar in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying five metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Myanmar to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

The UAE’s concerted efforts to send urgent medical aid to assist the medical sector in Myanmar is a reflection of the spirit of tolerance and humanitarianism, upon which the UAE was founded in offering all forms of support to those in need around the world without discrimination.

The UAE hopes that this aid will contribute to strengthening capacity among healthcare professionals in Myanmar and offering additional protection as they combat COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has provided over 1,328 metric tons of aid to more than 111 countries, benefiting over 1.3 million healthcare professionals.

Related Topics

World UAE Myanmar All Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

2 minutes ago

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

2 minutes ago

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of b ..

18 minutes ago

Jam Kamal lauds role of police for recovering abdu ..

5 minutes ago

CDA to hold commercial plots auction from Sept 21

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.