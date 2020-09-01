UAE sends medical aid to Myanmar in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying five metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Myanmar to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

The UAE’s concerted efforts to send urgent medical aid to assist the medical sector in Myanmar is a reflection of the spirit of tolerance and humanitarianism, upon which the UAE was founded in offering all forms of support to those in need around the world without discrimination.

The UAE hopes that this aid will contribute to strengthening capacity among healthcare professionals in Myanmar and offering additional protection as they combat COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has provided over 1,328 metric tons of aid to more than 111 countries, benefiting over 1.3 million healthcare professionals.