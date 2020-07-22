UAE sends medical aid to Namibia in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying 8 metric tons of medical supplies and COVID-19 testing kits to Namibia.

This aid will assist approximately 8,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"The UAE continues to support development in African countries and meet their needs in furtherance of the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in assisting friendly countries, especially in times of crisis," said Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to Namibia.

He added, "The medical assistance sent by the UAE to Namibia today is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and build upon the work of the relevant authorities by providing protection to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,108 metric tons of aid to 75 countries, supporting more than one million medical professionals in the process.