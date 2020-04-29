UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Nepal In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Nepal to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal, said: "The UAE is committed to assisting all countries confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an obligation that we as a country treat with the utmost seriousness, as it is only through cooperation that we may emerge from this crisis united."

"UAE assistance to Nepal will aid frontline workers in performing their duties more safely with the aim of dramatically limiting the spread of COVID-19," he added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 334 metric tons of aid to over 32 countries, supporting nearly 334,000 medical professionals in the process.

