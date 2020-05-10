UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Niger In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Niger in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10 May 2020 – The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing six metric tons of medical supplies to Niger to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Amer Al Menhali, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Chad, stated, "Aid to Niger comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to ensure that medical professionals throughout Africa, especially those in the Sahel region, have access to the necessary personal protective equipment to enable their critical work on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19."

To date, the UAE has provided more than 467 metric tonnes of aid to over 42 countries, supporting nearly 467,000 medical professionals in the process.

