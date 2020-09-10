UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Paraguay to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hussain Ali Bin Hilal Alnaqbi, Charge d'Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires, remarked: "Paraguay represents an important part of the UAE’s strategy to strengthen and expand relations with South American nations, for which the UAE is looking forward to building bridges of cooperation with Paraguay in various fields.

"

Mr. Alnaqbi added: "Today’s aid to Paraguay affirms the keenness of UAE’s wise leadership to develop and solidify bonds of friendship on all levels with Paraguay, particularly in the health sector, by offering the necessary protection to medical professionals as they combat COVID-19."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,385 metric tons of aid to 117 countries, supporting more than 1.3 million medical professionals in the process.