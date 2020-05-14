UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To Romania In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Romania in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Romania to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, said, "The UAE is proud to partner with Romania in offering assistance to the country’s frontline healthcare workers, thousands of whom will benefit from today’s aid delivery."

"The fight against COVID-19 is universal, and the UAE has found staunch allies around the world who are confronting this pandemic with determination," Dr.

Al Matrooshi added.

The Ambassador underscored that the UAE and its wise leadership do not forsake their allies under any circumstances, which shows to the international community that the UAE is consistent in its actions and initiatives that serve the interest of humankind. Once more, the UAE has demonstrated to the world that it plays a leading and major role on the international front, he added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 549 metric tons of aid to 48 countries, supporting more than 549,000 medical professionals in the process.

