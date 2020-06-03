ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing nine metric tons of medical supplies to Dagestan, Russia to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Maadhad Hareb Jaber Alkhayeli, UAE Ambassador to Russia, said, "Russia has long been and will remain a key partner of the UAE on the political, cultural, and economic fronts. When challenging circumstances arise, such partnerships become more important than ever in strengthening ties of solidarity and extending lifesaving assistance around the world.

"

"With today’s delivery of aid to Dagestan, the UAE further affirms its commitment to working alongside the leadership and frontline medical workers of Russia to overcome this pandemic," he remarked.

On 1st June, the UAE sent a shipment of medical supplies to Grozny, Russia to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 701 metric tons of aid to 61 countries in need, supporting more than 701,000 medical professionals in the process.