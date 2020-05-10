UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Sierra Leone to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Omar AlMeheiri, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Senegal, said, "The UAE is committed to assisting its partners throughout Africa in their relentless fight against COVID-19. Today’s provision of aid will boost medical professionals’ ability to combat this virus with the necessary protection and equipment to ensure their safety."

To date, the UAE has provided more than 479 metric tons of aid to over 44 countries, supporting nearly 479,000 medical professionals in the process.