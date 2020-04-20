UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To South Africa In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE sends medical aid to South Africa in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to South Africa to bolster the country’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, said, "The United Arab Emirates has dedicated itself to serving as an active and engaged member of the international community in light of global efforts to combat COVID-19."

Al Hameli added, "There is coordination at the political, economic, social, and educational levels between our two countries, and the first aid delivery provided today to South Africa symbolises the enduring partnership between our two countries and our joint commitment to defeating this virus together.

"

UAE aid to South Africa comes within the framework of the country’s ongoing efforts to assist other nations in their counter-COVID-19 campaigns.

On 15th April, Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised such efforts, noting, "I would like to thank the African Union, the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, the Jack Ma Foundation, and all our partners for their solidarity with African countries at this critical moment in history."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 260 tonnes of medical aid to 24 countries in need, supporting more than 260,000 medical professionals in the process.

