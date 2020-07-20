UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To South Sudan In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 7.5 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to South Sudan.

This aid will assist approximately 7,500 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus while bolstering efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mohamed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia and Non-Resident Ambassador to South Sudan, said, "The UAE attaches great importance to diversifying and expanding its relations with all friendly countries based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, and cooperation to serve the efforts of development, progress, security and peace.

"

"The dispatch of medical assistance to South Sudan today comes as part of the support and protection of medical professionals as they work to contain the virus," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,100 metric tons of aid to 74 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

