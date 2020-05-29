UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical Aid To Sudan In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE sends medical aid to Sudan in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th May, 2020 (WAM) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 11 metric tons of medical supplies to Sudan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Jneibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, stated: "The UAE stands with Sudan as it confronts one of the most pressing global challenges to public health and security.

With today’s delivery of aid, it is our concrete aim that the frontline healthcare workers of Sudan will be better equipped to fight the pandemic and overcome this crisis."

On April 22, the UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Sudan, benefiting approximately 7,000 medical professionals.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 668 metric tons of aid to 58 countries in need, supporting more than 668 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Sudan United Arab Emirates April May 2020

Recent Stories

NCOC briefs provinces on centralized RMS system

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports increase record 7.99%

2 minutes ago

Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

2 minutes ago

Prevailing heat wave overloads electricity supply ..

3 minutes ago

US State Police Arrest CNN Crew During Live Broadc ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner asks concerned authorities to be prep ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.