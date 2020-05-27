UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 10 metric tons of medical supplies to the Republic of Tajikistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 10,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Tajikistan, said: "Striving for a healthier and more secure world is a priority of the UAE, which has dedicated immense resources to advancing the global fight against COVID-19 since the start of the crisis.

"With today’s delivery of critical aid to Tajikistan, the UAE is affirming that it will build upon its bonds of partnership with other nations to help them fight this virus at every turn," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 651 tonnes of medical aid to 56 countries in need, supporting more than 651,000 medical professionals in the process.