UAE sends medical aid to Thailand in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies to Thailand to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Thailand, said: "The UAE and Thailand have enjoyed distinguished historical bilateral relations for nearly 45 years, characterized by friendship and political consensus and cooperation in various fields.

He added: "The dispatch of medical assistance today confirms the keenness of the UAE leadership to develop relations at all levels with Thailand, especially in the field of health and prevention, and support the efforts of medical personnel to contain the pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 956 metric tons of aid to 68 countries, supporting more than 956,000 medical professionals in the process.