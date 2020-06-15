UAE sends medical aid to the Dominican Republic in fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 15th June 2020 (WAM) – In line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership on the need to provide urgent support in the field of health to brotherly and friendly countries, the UAE today sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to the Dominican Republic.

This aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Bader Abdullah Al Matroshi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba, and non-resident Ambassador to the Dominican Republic stated: "Based on the UAE's leading and humanitarian role in providing assistance in times of crisis and harnessing all possibilities to help other countries, an aid plane with urgent medical supplies was sent today to the Dominican Republic.

This aid is intended to strengthen relations with the Dominican Republic, and will help medical workers combat the (COVID-19) pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 911 metric tons of aid, supporting more than 911 medical professionals in the process.