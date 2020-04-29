UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Medical Aid To The Philippines In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to the Philippines to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Saeed Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, said: "Through the provision of critical medical aid, the UAE affirms its commitment to offering a helping hand to the Philippines.

Our two countries share a deep partnership between our governments and peoples, and it is our sincere hope that such assistance enables the Philippines to take the necessary action to defend itself against COVID-19."

"The UAE stands in solidarity with all nations working to contain and confront the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 334 metric tons of aid to over 32 countries, supporting nearly 334,000 medical professionals in the process.

