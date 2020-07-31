UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) As part of the efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health sector in various countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE, today, sent an aid plane containing 60 tonnes of medical supplies to Turkmenistan, part of 90 tonnes allocated to assist approximately 90,000 medical professionals there, as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdul Aziz Al Hashemi, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Ashgabat, said, "Bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan have witnessed remarkable development, thanks to the continuous and keen support of the leadership in the two countries.

"

"The UAE hopes that medical assistance will contribute to enhance the capacity of medical and nursing staff in Turkmenistan by providing them with additional protection," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,248 tonnes of aid to 92 countries in need, supporting more than one million medical professionals in the process.